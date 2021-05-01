A divided opinion on Assange

Hero or villain – this might give a clue as to how the world opinion is divided about Julian Assange, who used digital technology to unleash an information war against governments, corporations and scandalous practices of the powerful elite.

A recent television documentary was a detailed chronicle of Assange’s wretched existence for the past eleven years. Watching the film one can sense that the official US line is still prosecuting Assange in the United States. The popular opinion, however, indicates Assange is neither a spy nor did he break any US laws. He is widely recognised as a courageous journalist who worked for the protection of human rights.

In quite a number of Zoom webinars the hosts and the audience discussed and debated extensively his past and widely shared the view that Assange is a researcher who diligently reported, explained and educated the voiceless public, unable to hold the authorities to account for their cronyism and corruption.

The publication of those public-interest files were carried in various leading newspapers, but Assange is scapegoated and blamed for all the wrongdoings.

What irks the US side is that WikiLeaks publisher exposed the war crimes committed in Iraq and Afghanistan. The relevant videos rapidly went viral.

The world would have never known about tortures in Guantanamo Bay detention centre, Panama Papers and secret prisons without the disclosure by the WikiLeaks documents.

The extradition of Assange to the United States had been rejected by a judge at London’s Central Criminal Court on January 7, who decided that Assange should not be extradited because of his fragile health. He faces 175 years of imprisonment for alleged “espionage”, if convicted.

This case which has profoundly dangerous implications not only for Assange but also for the freedom of the press, would put other journalists at risk too, allowing the governments to decide what gets published around the world.

Assange’s legal team believes the appeal may not succeed in the higher court in view of the already blocked extradition. There is a possibility, then, that the Biden administration may decide to abandon the proceedings altogether.

Nothing much is known at the moment about the pending appeal. Scores of petitions, letters and emails have been sent to the US President.

Struggle to save Assange from extinction continues. Human rights activists around the world have been keeping up the pressure and spreading awareness of how press freedom in the twenty-first century is under attack. Jameel Jaffer, Director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University said: “There is near-universal agreement among human rights, civil liberties, and press freedom organisations that the case against Julian Assange poses a major threat to press freedom not just here in the United States but around the world. The Justice Department should drop the appeal and dismiss the indictment.”

The Press Freedom Group also urges Joe Biden to free Assange and requests to dismiss the underlying indictment. Joe Biden should undo Trump’s war on journalism.

The writer is a London-based journalist

