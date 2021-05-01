Hungary offers 200 scholarships to Pak students

ISLAMABAD: Under an agreement “Scholarships for Pakistani Students” the Hungarian government will award as many as 200 scholarships in higher education to Pakistani students.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed here on Friday between Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also witnessed the ceremony. Under the MoU, Hungary will provide as many as 200 scholarships in higher education to Pakistani students. It may be mentioned here that Hungary has been awarding scholarships to Pakistani students in higher education since 2016.