‘50 per cent of labour suffers from illness’

Rawalpindi : Deputy Director of Directorate of Workers Education, Rai Muhammad Akbar, has prepared a report on International Workers’ Day, according to which 50 per cent of the workers are generally suffering from some form of illness and have to use medicines, says a press release.

In a report prepared by Rai Muhammad Akbar, Deputy Director, Directorate of Workers Education, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, 25% of the workers can afford to buy fruits occasionally and their diet does not include fruits while 87% workers use tap water where they work, which is not generally filtered. 54% of the workers can afford to eat three meals a day while 60% of the workers use meat only on Eid.

The most dangerous thing in the social attitudes of workers is that 60% of workers are addicted to smoking and spend a part of their income on it. According to this research report, 51% of the workers are living in rented accommodation while 15% of the workers use shelter and 13% are staying with relatives. The financial condition of such workers is not good yet. According to the report, 60% of the workers are in debt and they are facing severe financial difficulties.

A very important aspect of this study is that these workers are completely unaware of safety measures at work and have never been aware of such safety measures has also not received awareness.