36 beggars, 14 handlers arrested

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have launched special crackdown against professional alm seekers and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace and nabbed 36 beggars and 14 handlers on Friday.

Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi said that special teams have been constituted to ensure arrest of beggars’ handlers while legal process is being ensured to register FIRs against the professional alm-seekers.

He said Industrial area police got the tips through sources about presence of network of beggars’ handlers in the area.

Following this information, Industrial area police launched crackdown and succeeded to nab 36 beggars and 14 handlers.

The nabbed persons had divided sectors, signals and main chowks for begging activities.

They also used to send children at various signals and chowks of the city.

The handlers used to get share form them and support them in case of any issue.

Police have registered cases against all the accused under Act relating to human smuggling and sections for involving children in begging activities.

Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi said that high-ups of Islamabad police are determined to curb this social evil and ensure strict action against those backing the professional beggars.

He said this campaign would remain continue and strict action to be taken against beggars found around commercial centers, signals and other business areas.

He said this campaign against the professional alm-seekers will be made more effective and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.