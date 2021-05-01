close
Sat May 01, 2021
AFP
May 1, 2021

Osaka enjoys winning: Madrid startin bid to end clay court jinx

Sports

AFP
May 1, 2021

MADRID: Japan’s Naomi Osaka began her bid to capture a first clay court title with a 7-5, 6-2 win over compatriot Misaki Doi in the opening round of the Madrid Open on Friday.

The 23-year-old world number two recovered from an early break to ease into the last 32 in 87 minutes on the back of six aces, the last of which came on match point, and five breaks of serve.

For left-handed Doi, the world 79, it was a 21st loss in 21 meetings against top 10 players.

Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion, has seven career hard court titles to her name, but has never managed to lift a clay court trophy. The closest she came to breaking that run was a semi-final spot in Stuttgart in 2019.

