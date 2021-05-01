close
Sat May 01, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2021

Tokyo-bound athletes to get vaccinated after Eid

Sports

May 1, 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan athletes and officials bound for Tokyo Olympics are expected to be vaccinated against coronavirus after Eid.

It has been decided to contact the NCOC for corona vaccination of Pakistani athletes and officials who are to go to Japan.

According to the details, before participating in the Tokyo Olympics, the Pakistani contingent will be vaccinated in two phases. In the first phase athletes, coaches and managers will be vaccinated while in the second phase POA and federations officials will be vaccinated.

