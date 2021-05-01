Shaheen praised for getting 50 wickets in Tests

LAHORE: National team pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi gathered praise from everywhere after getting 50 wickets in Test cricket.

Afridi picked up four wickets against Zimbabwe in the first innings on Thursday, reaching 50 wickets in just his 16th Test, which equalled the record of former pacer Wasim Akram.

Hasan Ali, his bowling partner, praised his teammate. Speaking to reporters virtually after having a strong day with the ball along with Shaheen, Hasan said he always enjoyed bowling with his left-arm partner. “I always love his energy while bowling and it gives so much confidence. I and Shaheen enjoy bowling together and I just came to know that he bagged 50 wickets so congratulations to him on this achievement,” he said. “We would love to continue this combination and win matches for Pakistan,” the pacer said.