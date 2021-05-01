Barca’s Koeman to miss crucial title clashes due to ban

MADRID: Ronald Koeman will miss crucial matches in Barcelona’s bid to win La Liga after the Spanish Football Federation on Friday banned him for two games after the Dutchman was sent off during his team’s 2-1 defeat at Granada.

The 58-year-old was handed the ban after being shown a red card in the 66th minute of Thursday’s loss, which has left the La Liga title race wide open, for “disparaging or disrespectful attitudes towards referees, officials or sports authorities”.