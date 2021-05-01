Jazz invests Rs14.6 billion in Q1

KARACHI: Jazz invested Rs14.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021, as 4G network investment continued to be the principal focus with the population coverage reaching 61 percent during the quarter, a statement said on Friday.

Data usage per user also grew considerably to reach 4.5GB per user.

Jazz’s overall subscriber base grew 11.7 percent year-over-year (YoY), reaching 69.2 million, 4G customer base grew 62.3 percent YoY to reach 28.7 million, while the overall data users grew by 17.1 percent YoY, reaching 47.3 million during the first quarter of 2021.

Being Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider, Jazz has further strengthened its market leadership and continues to drive the digital ecosystem in the country.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said: “Jazz has been focused on ensuring a robust and expansive 4G network, especially as more and more countrymen started relying on the internet as an essential communication, productivity, and entertainment tool during the pandemic.”

“We are very pleased to see the rise in adoption of digital tools in all aspects of life – especially in fintech, in which the growth of JazzCash as Pakistan’s leading mobile wallet and digital payments provider is very impressive. Given the ever-growing needs and expectations of our customers, Jazz remains firm in its commitment to connect the underserved with fast and reliable 4G and to bank the unbanked through JazzCash.”