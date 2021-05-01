Rupee rises further

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains for the third consecutive session in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 153.45 against the dollar, compared with Thursday’s closing of 153.62. It gained 0.11 percent.

The rupee also ended stronger at 153.90 against the dollar in the open market. It had finished at 154 versus the greenback in the previous session.

Dealers said the rupee continued to strengthen its value against the dollar due to subdued dollar demand from importers. Increasing inflows from remittances and the Roshan Digital Account scheme also helped the local unit gain ground these days.

The strong position of the foreign exchange reserves also supported the domestic currency.

The rupee is expected to remain steady in the coming sessions, as remittances from Pakistani diaspora pick up in the last week of Ramazan, dealers said.

Overseas Pakistanis send home large amounts of their savings in the holy month of Ramazan to support their families for Eid spending and Zakat donations.