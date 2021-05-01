Principled policies

LAHORE: Pakistan’s economy can still be rebuilt from the debris if the economic managers focus their attention on policy instruments and put their foot down on political compromises.

We do not have a clearly defined industrial policy. There is no consistency in announcing and implementing routine long-term policies in sectors like textiles and automobile. Textile Policies 2009-14 and 2014-19 were formulated with the aim of enhancing exports to $25 billion and $26 billion, respectively. We could hardly achieve half the target.

It was because these two policies were partially implemented. The textile policy 2020-25 has been formulated but not announced even in 2021 and the export target has been reduced to $20 billion. Similarly the first auto policy 2007-12 was tinkered after change of government in 2008. The target was to roll out 500 cars by 2012 but only half the target was achieved. The next policy was announced after four years’ delay in 2016 that expires this year. It is highly unlikely that the next auto policy would be announced on time. The state should take industrial policies seriously as investors make their investment decisions on the basis of these policies.

It is surprising that the industrial policies are formulated after consultation with all stakeholders that also include importers like those of used cars in auto policy formulation. That is an anti-industry stance. One could take the input of those that import brand new cars to compete with locally produced variants.

Unfortunately domestic political considerations play a major role in formulation of industrial policies. This attitude is against the universally accepted economic principles of fair play without accommodating vested interests or making political compromises. These compromises have resulted in fiscal deficits, low tax revenue, unrealistic interest rates, and exchange rates, failure of trade policies and privatisation programs.

Ideally fiscal deficit that should be acceptable as long as it does not result in the debt-GDP ratio rising. Large and sustained fiscal deficits are a primary source of macroeconomic dislocation in the forms of inflation, payments deficits, and capital flight.

Unless the deficit financing is being used to finance productive infrastructure investment, an operational budget deficit in excess of around 1 to 2 percent of GDP is prima facie evidence of policy failure.

When a fiscal deficit needs to be cut, a choice arises as to whether this should be accomplished by increasing revenues or by reducing expenditures. Military expenditures are sometimes privately deplored, but in general they are regarded as the ultimate prerogative of sovereign governments and accordingly off limits to international technocrats. Subsidies, especially indiscriminate subsidies (including subsidies to cover the losses of state enterprises) are regarded as prime candidates for reduction or preferably elimination.

Education and health, in contrast, should be regarded as proper objects of government expenditure. They have the character of investment (in human capital) as well as consumption. Moreover, they tend to help the disadvantaged. Primary education is vastly more relevant than university education and primary health care (especially preventive treatment) more beneficial to the poor than hospitals in the capital city stuffed with all the latest hi-tech medical gadgets.

Politician’s aversion to tax increases is irresponsible and incomprehensible. The economic managers should be strict to the principle of increasing the tax base so that the marginal tax rates should be moderate. Real interest rates should be positive but moderate, so as to discourage capital flight and increase savings. Under the sort of crisis conditions that Pakistan is currently passing through the market-determined interest rates may be extremely high. The government would have to find a compromise.

Like interest rates, exchange rates may be determined by market forces, or their appropriateness may be judged on the basis of whether their level seems consistent with macroeconomic objectives.

In the case of Pakistan, the real exchange rate needs to be sufficiently competitive to promote a rate of export growth that will allow the economy to grow at the maximum rate permitted by its supply-side potential, while keeping the current account deficit to a size that can be financed on a sustainable basis.

The exchange rate should not be more competitive than that, because that would produce unnecessary inflationary pressures and also limit the resources available for domestic investment, and hence curb the growth of supply-side potential.

The free trade ideal should be subject to two qualifications. The first concerns infant industries, which may merit substantial but strictly temporary protection. Furthermore, a moderate general tariff might be accepted as a mechanism to provide a bias toward diversifying the industrial base without threatening serious costs. The second qualification concerns timing. A highly protected economy is not expected to dismantle all protection overnight. It should be in well-planned phases.

The main rationale for privatisation is the belief that private industry is managed more efficiently than state enterprises, because of the more direct incentives faced by a manager who either has a direct personal stake in the profits of an enterprise or else is accountable to those who do.