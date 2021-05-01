DDWP okays IT funds

ISLAMABAD: The Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) approved a project of National Centre for testing 5G/IOT products and services worth Rs651.771 million, a statement said on Friday.

Federal Secretary of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chaired the third meeting of the DDWP for FY2021/22 held at the committee room of the Ministry.

Meanwhile, IT Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chaired the meeting regarding the progress review of PSDP FY20/21. The meeting emphasised upon complete use of funds allocated for IT projects. The chair was apprised about the current status of the projects, especially regarding usage of the funds.

Addressing the meeting, Siddiqui reiterated the speedy utilisation of funds for the projects. He gave directives to the departments concerned to completely use funds in the current financial year, it added.