Great scholar

Maulana Wahiddudin Khan was an era in himself who highlighted a logical and intellectual image of Islam. His acclaimed work, which is the treasure of wisdom and pluralism, countered the stagnancy of Islamic thought that had been prevailing for the last few centuries and was further aggravated by our conservative religious school of thought. He helped Muslims improve their deteriorating and tarnished image through enlightenment, moderation and positivity. He believed that Muslims can compete with the modern world through pluralism and tolerance and that can only be possible with the learning of modern knowledge and wisdom.

He explained that a religious man can think without sentimentality and that a preacher can preach without sticking to his/her rhetoric and traditional narrative. His teachings were not to divide Muslims on sectarian and ideological differences. Instead, they promoted the spirit of cementing other fellow Muslims together by accepting others’ viewpoints.

Dr Shakeel Rehman Hissam

Peshawar