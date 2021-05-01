Chaos at centres

In March 2020, the Covid-19 outbreak came with a set of financial challenges for Pakistan. In order to provide financial aid to the country’s weakest and most vulnerable section, Prime Minister Imran Khan initiated the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme and allocated a total budget of Rs203 billion to help almost 15 million families. The government decided to pay Rs12,000 per family, which was to be paid every four months. A large number of cash centres were established in different parts of the country for this purpose. In Sindh, some women have complained about a lack of mismanagement at these centres. Since there are huge crowds outside the centres’ gates, people who offer some cash to the staff are allowed to get in.

The authorities concerned need to look into the matter. They must come up with a better plan to manage the huge crowd of people who visit the centre to claim the amount.

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur