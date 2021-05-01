On May 1, the world celebrates Labour Day to acknowledge the contributions of working people in our society. The day is also celebrated to honour the memory of Chicago workers who were killed by the police. In 1886 when hundreds of thousands of workers in the US went on strike to demand an eight-hour workday. All of a sudden, the peaceful protest turned violent, resulting in the deaths of workers. Pakistan has been an active member of the International Labour Organization (ILO) since its creation in 1947. In 1972, the then government declared May 1 a national holiday. It also launched welfare programmes for senior citizens. Since then, every year, labour rights campaigners hold conferences and seminars to talk about the rights of labourers. However, many daily wagers still go out to find work on the day which is observed in their honour. They can’t stay at home because they have to earn money for the day’s meal.

In our country, the plight of labourers often remains ignored. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic that led to strict lockdowns, many workers lost their jobs. The federal government launched the Ehsaas programme for the underprivileged and offered financial help. We need to do a lot more for these people. This Labour Day, we should make some efforts to reach out to people who need our help.

Rooma Arooj

Lahore