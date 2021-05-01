close
Sat May 01, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2021

Partly cloudy forecast

Lahore

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar conditions with dry weather for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that weak moist currents were reaching western and southern parts of the country. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan and Chhor where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 40°C and minimum was 24°C.

