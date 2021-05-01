Security remains tight

LAHORE:As per directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, overall security of the city, including mosques, Imam bargahs and other religious places remained tight on third Juma of Ramazan.

CCPO Lahore had directed DIG Operations Lahore, SSP Operations and all the divisional SPs to ensure foolproof security arrangements and implementation of corona SOPs in the city particularly in mosques, Imam bargahs and other public places in wake of present situation of pandemic. CCPO Lahore visited different areas of the city, including mosques and religious places to check the security arrangements and enforcement of the government directions regarding corona SOPs. All the SSP, SDPOs and related officers also reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements throughput the city particularly at all religious places.

Police officers along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and conducted effective partrolling at all the sensitive mosques and Imam bargahs. Police also checked all the vehicles particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city.