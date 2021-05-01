127,000 new uniforms handed over to police

LAHORE: The stock of new police uniform has been added to Chung store of police after two years. For various reasons, the procurement of new uniform had been delayed.

This year, the company that was responsible for delivery of uniform handed it over to police. At least 127000 new uniforms have been added up to Chung store. The company would complete the figure of 270000 uniforms till the end of current fiscal year.

A three-member team of officers of Punjab police would inspect the quality of stuff and afterwards the distribution process to various districts will be initiated.