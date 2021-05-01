More corona vaccination centres demanded

LAHORE:The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has demanded the government that more vaccinations be established across the country, including in Lahore, on the pattern of the centre set up at Expo Centre Lahore for the convenience of the people.

FPCCI Senior Vice-President Khawaja Shahzeb Akram stated that the new centres should be set up for the provision of uninterrupted services to the people. The establishment of an ideal vaccination centre at Expo Centre Lahore is a proof that if the government wants, it can provide the best possible facilities to the people. He said that the government should make arrangements as soon as possible to vaccinate every Pakistani over 18 years of age to control the epidemic. Due to the increasing cases of coronavirus, local trade activities as well as stock market are on a downward trend. Until the coronavirus is brought under control by completing the vaccination process, economic and commercial activities in the country will remain at standstill.