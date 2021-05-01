IG orders strategy to check crime in last 10 days of Ramazan

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that comprehensive measures should be taken in the last 10 days of Ramazan under a comprehensive strategy to control crime across the province as well as effectively implement corona SOPs.

Chairing a video link session on crime control, security and corona SOPs at Central Police Office here Friday, the IG said that for the provision of security on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS), Jummat-ul-Wida and Eidul Fitr and for the implementation of Corona SOPs, close liaison should be maintained with the district administration and all other stakeholders, and their recommendations regarding security arrangements should be taken into consideration.

He said that in the last 10 of the holy month, focus should be on increasing the number of patrolling personnel and deployment, including deployment of additional police teams at sensitive locations, to tighten the noose around criminals and senior. The senior police officers themselves should review the security arrangements in field. The RPOs and DPOs briefed the IG Punjab about the implementation of corona SOPs and security arrangements.

The IG Punjab instructed them to launch a crackdown on liquor sellers, especially those selling raw and poisonous liquor, and strict initiatives should be taken to prevent incidents of civilian casualties due to consumption of poisonous liquor.

He said action against those violating the Loudspeaker Act should not be delayed at all. The IG said the process for corona vaccination of police officers and personnel in all districts of the province should be started immediately so that the police force engaged in the protection of property and lives of people may be kept as safe as possible from the dangers of corona.