Focus on workers’ welfare, says minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that workers are our heroes and they are playing a key role in strengthening the economy by earning their bread and butter legally.

The provincial minister in his message on the eve of International Labour Day said that the Punjab government was focusing on the welfare of the workers, improving their living standards and providing them with better housing and health facilities.

He said that the workers were being paid tribute for their courageous and commendable struggle for fundamental rights. May Day is a symbol of the sanctity and dignity of labour and commemorates the sacrifices of workers who sacrificed their lives for their rights. He said that the worker had been declared a friend of Allah Almighty and we also have to strengthen the relationship of friendship with the worker.

He said that Naya Pakistan is the Pakistan of workers where workers have full protection of their rights. Only by giving this rightful place to the workers can the goal of sustainable economic development be achieved. The Punjab government has significantly increased the minimum wage of the workers and even during the corona pandemic, the government did not allow the wheel of industry to stop for the economic protection of the workers. Historic measures will continue for the welfare of the workers.