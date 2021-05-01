Kissan card to help farmers in getting subsidy: minister

LAHORE:Under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, issuance of kissan card has made it very easy for farmers to get subsidy of billions rupees directly in a transparent manner.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi while addressing a press conference at DGPR Lahore regarding the issuance of Kissan cards and agriculture reforms programne.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present on the occasion. Through Kissan card the agriculture minister said, the amount would be transferred to the accounts of farmers and they would be able to use as per their convenience.

On the contrary, the previous governments believed in lip service on the development of agricultural sector, he said. The provincial agriculture minister said the Kissan card would increase the digital literacy of farmers. In addition, through the card they will be able to timely buy fertilisers, seeds and pesticides by availing themselves of the subsidy money directly from ATMs.

The subsidy will be available from bank branches as well as dealers. In this regard, more than 30,000 points have been set up where the dealers will be able to provide subsidy to farmers through digital transactions.

The minister stated implementation of the Agriculture Transformation Plan under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Programme was in progress. Various schemes worth Rs300 billion are being implemented for the welfare of the farmers out of which Rs28.59 billion under the national irrigation improvement scheme, 10,000 water channels are being paved in the province. As many as 1,200 laser land levelers have been provided to the farmers on subsidy.

In addition, under the National Wheat Production Increase Scheme modern agricultural machinery is also being provided to the farmers on subsidy. So far, under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Programme, machinery worth more than Rs47 crore has been provided to the farmers on subsidy basis.

Replying to a question, the provincial minister said that the Agriculture Department was paying special attention to the field of agriculture research and so far more than 147 new varieties of crops, including wheat, have been approved for general cultivation.

Now DNA fingerprinting and variety registration have been made mandatory to keep the seeds free from adulteration. Under the Crop Insurance (Takaful) Programme, farmers in 27 districts of Punjab are being provided insurance facility for cotton, paddy and wheat crops as well as insurance for climate change, natural calamities.

Under the Crop Insurance Scheme crops of 600,000 farmers have been ensured so far and the Department of Agriculture has paid Rs 3 billion as premium to the insurance companies. The present government has provided interest-free loans of Rs. 64 billion to the farmers. This is an important step of the government towards farmers empowerment, the minister said.