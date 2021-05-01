83 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 83 patients died from COVID-19 while another 2,296 new cases were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours. Of these 83 deaths, 30 were reported from Lahore alone taking the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,458 in the district alone. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll so far reached 8,410 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 301,114 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 18,962 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours taking the number of total tests conducted so far to 4,586,967 in the province.