Navalny network added to Russian extremist list

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday added Alexei Navalny’s political network to its database of terrorist and extremist organisations, as Moscow moves closer to shutting down the jailed opposition politician’s movement against President Vladimir Putin.

The network appeared on a list maintained by Russia’s financial monitoring service after Rosfinmonitoring said Friday it had updated the list. The network of Navalny’s regional offices had disbanded Thursday in anticipation of the move.

Organisations on the list include the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda, and bans them in Russia, with members and supporters facing lengthy jail terms. It was not immediately clear whether the move was related to a request by prosecutors earlier this month to designate Navalny’s regional network and his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) as extremist organisations.

But the former coordinator of Navalny’s offices in Moscow, Oleg Stepanov, indicated on Telegram that the move was connected to the ongoing court case. "Well of course, why wait? After all, the decision of the ‘court’ is already known in advance: fighting corruption in Putin’s Russia is ‘extremism,’" he wrote.