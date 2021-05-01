Guantanamo detainee to file complaint with UN agency

WASHINGTON: A Guantanamo Bay inmate alleges he was tortured by his American captors after the September 11 attacks and will file a complaint with the UN on Saturday over his unending 19-year detention, his lawyer said.

Abu Zubaydah’s lawyer Helen Duffy said the complaint will be filed with the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention against the United States and six other countries, asking for intervention in his case.

The 50-year-old Saudi-born Palestinian, whose real name is Zayn al-Abidin Muhammad Husayn, was a senior member of al-Qaeda who helped plan the 9/11 attacks. According to his lawyer, he was handed over to the CIA, which moved him through a series of secret units in several countries where he was brutally interrogated.

He was the first of a series of detainees to go through waterboarding and other now-banned techniques as US intelligence sought to force information from him about others in the jihadist group.

In 2003 he was transferred to Guantanamo, where he has stayed ever since. US officials have since admitted he was never a member of al-Qaeda or an important figure among extremists.