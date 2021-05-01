Russia sanctions eight European officials

MOSCOW: Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday it had barred eight European officials from entering the country in response to EU sanctions against Russian officials last month.

The ministry said it was responding to sanctions imposed by the European Council last month against four top Russian security officials over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a violent police response to protests in his support. "The European Union continues its policy of unilateral illegitimate restrictive measures targeting Russian citizens and organisations," the ministry said in a statement.