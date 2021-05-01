Bafta suspends actor Clarke

LONDON: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) said on Friday it treated sexual misconduct claims against actor and producer Noel Clarke with "utmost seriousness" after suspending his membership and a recent prize.

Around 20 women made allegations against the "Star Trek" and "Doctor Who" actor in a Guardian article published on Thursday, including some who gave their names on the record.

The newspaper said the women had worked with Clarke and variously accused him of sexual harassment, groping, bullying, and taking sexually explicit images without consent, between 2004 and 2019.