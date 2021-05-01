First UK police officer jailed for neo-Nazi links

LONDON: The first serving British police officer to be convicted of belonging to a neo-Nazi terror group was jailed on Friday for more than four years.

Benjamin Hannam, 22, was found guilty this month at London’s Central Criminal Court of membership in the far-right group National Action, which was banned in 2016. He had been working as a probationary officer for London’s Metropolitan Police for nearly two years before he was found on a leaked database of users of a far-right chat forum.

His arrest last year raised questions about how he evaded security vetting to enlist in Britain’s biggest police force. Hannam, who pleaded guilty to possessing an indecent image of a child, was also convicted of lying on his application and vetting forms.