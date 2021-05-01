31 killed in clashes at Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan said at least 31 people were killed after heavy clashes at its disputed border with Tajikistan, as officials from the two ex-Soviet countries met on Friday in a bid to defuse tensions.

Clashes between communities over land and water along the pair’s long-contested border are regular occurrences, with border guards often getting involved. But shooting that broke out on Thursday between the two militaries was the heaviest fighting in years and raised fears that it might escalate into a wider conflict.

Tajikistan, a closed, authoritarian state, has yet to officially acknowledge any deaths from the clashes between servicemen on Thursday. The Kyrgyz health ministry said on Friday that Kyrgyzstan had suffered at least 154 casualties, including 31 deaths in the latest bout of violence.

The leaders of both sides remained in touch on Friday, offering hope that the conflict -- which began after communities clashed over an important piece of river infrastructure -- can be cooled.

President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon spoke by telephone on Friday, Japarov’s press service said, and agreed to meet "in the second half of May". "The heads of state agreed to resolve the current situation exclusively by peaceful means," the statement said.

Kyrgyzstan’s national security chief Kamchibek Tashiyev told journalists that he had met with Tajik counterpart Saimumin Yatimov on "neutral territory" at the border on Friday. Tashiyev pledged that problems over their shared border will be resolved "in the next few days".

In a rare statement from Tajikistan, the press service of its Sughd regional administration said that a joint Kyrgyz-Tajik working group "is making efforts with the hope of peace and friendship". Local authorities in Kyrgyzstan’s southwestern Batken region said that shooting along the shared border was still happening "periodically" despite the ceasefire.