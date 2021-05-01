Stalin eyes power in Indian state election

NEW DELHI: A politician named after Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin was poised to win power in an Indian state on Friday while elections in another key region of the country were too close to call.

Exit polls suggested M.K. Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party had won the elections across Tamil Nadu in southern India by a big margin. M. Karunanidhi, a left-wing four-time chief minister of the state, named his son after Stalin in tribute to the communist leader.

Born just days before his namesake died in 1953, the Indian Stalin -- a committed democrat -- admitted in a 2019 newspaper interview that his name had caused some awkward moments in Russia. "As soon as I landed at a Russian airport, I was asked to mention my name. When I said ‘Stalin’ many people at the airport started looking at me," he told the Times of India. "While checking my passport, officials asked me several questions before I was allowed in," he said of the 1989 trip.