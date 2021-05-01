Palestinian polls postponed until al-Quds voting guaranteed: Abbas

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Friday that elections had been postponed until there was a guarantee voting can take place in Israeli-annexed east Occupied Al-Quds, further delaying polls in a society which last voted in 2006.

Addressing a meeting of Palestinian factions, Abbas said he had urged the international community to push Israel to allow campaigning and voting in east Occupied Al-Quds, an area annexed by the Jewish state in 1967 which Palestinians claim as their future capital.

But Abbas said the vote could not go ahead because Israel had provided no assurances regarding Occupied Al-Quds ahead of the legislative and presidential polls -- called for May 22 and July 31 respectively.

Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and blockaded Gaza Strip have voiced hope that elections after a 15-year wait could help repair their fractured political system. The votes were called following an agreement between Abbas’s secular Fatah movement, which controls the West Bank and its long-standing rival Hamas, which runs Gaza.

Hamas on Friday blasted Abbas’s postponement as a "coup against (their) partnership," and said he "would bear full responsibility for the decision and its consequences". A delay risks inflaming tensions in a politically fractured Palestinian society. Protesters in Ramallah swiftly denounced Abbas’s move. "This generation has the right to elect its leaders," he said.