Sat May 01, 2021
AFP
‘Don’t leave us behind’, Afghan interpreters urge US

World

KABUL: Dozens of Afghans who worked as interpreters in often deadly conditions with the US military expressed fear on Friday of being targeted by the Taliban after American troops head home, and they urged Washington not to leave them behind. The interpreters gathered after Zuhar prayers in a Kabul neighbourhood on the eve of the beginning of Washington’s formal troop withdrawal -- although forces have been drawn down for months.

"The main thing we want is that we should be taken to the United States. That’s what we were promised," said Mohammad Shoaib Walizada, an Afghan interpreter who worked with US forces in combat operations between 2009 and 2013.

