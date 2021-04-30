When cops are in rhythm to ‘crush the wave’

MUMBAI: More than a year after receiving adulation for its viral video that came to be known as 'hand-wash dance' that generated awareness about keeping the virus at bay, the State police have now come up with yet another dance video, foreign media reported.

A team of nine cops at the State Police Media Centre (SPMC) who were behind the 'hand-wash dance' is the brains this time as well. If the first video was in tune with the State government’s campaign 'Break the Chain,' the latest one is in line with the 'Crush the Wave' campaign launched as the second wave of the pandemic rages on.