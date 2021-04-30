close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
S
Sabah
April 30, 2021

Tarin calls for completing Pakistan Single Window project

National

S
Sabah
April 30, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has called for all out effort to complete Pakistan Single Window project for ease in imports and exports.

Chairing meeting of the Steering Committee for Pakistan Single Window in Islamabad Thursday, Shaukat Tarin said it is a landmark reform that will create a conducive environment for trade and investment by streamlining cargo clearance and other allied processes.

He said the digitisation of regulatory processes of relevant government departments will also reduce loss of revenue due to under-valuation and mis-declarations thereby improving transparency and promoting “ease of doing business”.

Member Customs FBR updated the finance minister on the progress made regarding implementation of the first phase of the PSW. FBR’s project director outlined the efforts under way to integrate PSW with majority of banks, Nadra and other departments concerned.

