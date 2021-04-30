PIA bringing vaccine doses from China

BEIJING: Three special flights of PIA carrying a fresh batch of one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine left here on Thursday for Pakistan as the country is combating the third wave of pandemic.

The fresh consignment is in addition to one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine transported to Pakistan from China by three planes of the national flag carrier on April 25 Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China said. Giving details, he informed two special planes with corona vaccine left the Chinese capital early Thursday morning while the third special flight was scheduled to depart for Islamabad in the evening. So far, the Chinese government has provided three batches of vaccines to Pakistan, and the Chinese military also donated a batch of vaccines to the Pakistani army.