BCCI likely to postpone Women’s T20 Challenge

LONDON: A day after Australian cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson chose to opt out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, the BCCI is likely to postpone the fourth edition of the Women's T20 Challenge.

As per a report in ESPN Cricinfo, the cricket governing body has decided to take the step as there are high chances of foreign players not taking part in the tournament due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, thus leading to international travel restrictions imposed by other nations.