Fri Apr 30, 2021
April 30, 2021

Korean envoy calls on Gen Bajwa

Top Story

April 30, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Korean Ambassador Suh Sangpyo called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa here. Matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation came under discussion. Gen Bajwa said Pakistan attached great importance to furthering relations with the Republic of Korea in all domains. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region. Suh Sangpyo appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region and facilitating the Afghan peace process.

