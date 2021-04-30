Corona reinfection possible in young people: study

ISLAMABAD: A past COVID-19 infection does not completely protect young people from reinfection, and vaccination is still necessary to boost immune response and reduce disease transmission, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.

The research was conducted on more than 3,000 healthy members of the US Marines Corps most of whom were aged 18-20 years.

The researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in the US emphasised that young people should take up the vaccine wherever possible.

They noted that despite previous infection and the presence of antibodies, vaccination is still necessary to boost immune responses, prevent reinfection, reduce transmission.

The findings based on the research in 132 centers from 36 countries were published in the medical journal Stroke, with the contribution of 89 authors from around the world, including Lebanon and Iran.

Researchers considered data from patients who were identified as virus carriers after being hospitalised as a consequence of a stroke or other serious brain event. Seventy-one medical centers in 17 countries had at least one patient whose clinical situation met the criteria for the study, which surveyed 432 subjects.

“Surprisingly, many patients that we identified as having both corona and a stroke did not present the typical clinical symptoms of coronavirus,” said Hebrew University Prof. Ronen Leker, who participated in the study. “Some 40% of them had no fever, shortness of breath, abdominal pain, diarrhea and so on. But since all patients who were admitted to the hospital were tested, we were able to identify them as virus carriers.”

The data also showed that coronavirus patients under 55 were more likely to suffer from strokes related to large vessel occlusion – which tends to lead to poorer outcomes – as opposed to small vessel occlusion, while the opposite is true in the non-corona affected population. Leker said the findings showed that the strokes were likely caused or influenced by the virus. “Many patients, especially the younger ones, did not present any traditional risk factor for strokes, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, heart problems and so on,” he said. “Basically, individuals younger than 55 had no risk factors other than COVID.” Leker said that there are many possible connections between the virus and brain events. “The brain is one of the organs that the coronavirus targets, as well as blood vessels in the brain,” he said. “We believe that the disease might lead to local thrombosis.

In addition, COVID affects the heart – can cause an irregular heart rhythm – which can clot the organ, migrate to the brain, and produce a stroke.”