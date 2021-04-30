Aerosols & smog

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Household aerosols such as air fresheners, deodorants and furniture polish have overtaken cars as a source of smog polluting chemicals in the UK, a new study has found, foreign media reported.
It has led to scientists urging people to swap these products for the likes of roll-on deodorant and hair gel - as small changes can lead to large changes in air quality.
However, these chemicals can cause photochemical smog when combined with nitrogen oxide in sunlight.