Fri Apr 30, 2021
April 30, 2021

Aerosols & smog

LONDON: Household aerosols such as air fresheners, deodorants and furniture polish have overtaken cars as a source of smog polluting chemicals in the UK, a new study has found, foreign media reported.

It has led to scientists urging people to swap these products for the likes of roll-on deodorant and hair gel - as small changes can lead to large changes in air quality.

However, these chemicals can cause photochemical smog when combined with nitrogen oxide in sunlight.

