close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2021

70 held for SOPs violation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2021

KOHAT: The police arrested 70 persons for violation of lockdown and standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus in the district on Thursday.

A communique issued from the office of district police officer said that 45 violators were booked while the traffic police registered cases against the drivers and owners of over 300 vehicles for flouting government guidelines against the viral infection.

Latest News

More From Pakistan