close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2021

Midwives seek release of salaries

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2021

CHARSADDA: The members of Community Midwife on Thursday staged a protest against the government for not releasing their salaries for the last seven months.

Speaking at a protest rally held outside the press club, Sadaqat Begum and others said that over 1,200 midwives were performing duties at various places across the province but they were not being paid their salaries for the last seven months.

Latest News

More From Pakistan