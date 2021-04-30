India corona deaths, infections climb again

KOLKATA: India’s coronavirus disaster deepened on Thursday with the daily death toll climbing above 3,500 as dozens of countries sent urgent medical aid to help tackle the spiralling crisis.

The United States and several European nations are starting to ease restrictions as vaccination campaigns pick up, but the pandemic is still worsening in many parts of the world.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a stark warning to European nations Thursday that relaxing COVID measures could spark a “perfect storm” allowing cases to spiral — as in India.

“It is very important to realise that the situation in India can happen anywhere,” said WHO Europe chief Hans Kluge.

Death and infection rates have been rising exponentially throughout April in India, which experts blame in part on mass gatherings.

On Thursday, the south Asian nation reported 3,501 deaths over the past 24 hours, while confirmed new cases hit a new global record with 386,829. The official numbers are widely believed to be far below the reality.

The pandemic has claimed over 3.17 million lives around the world, with India accounting for more than 200,800 fatalities, international media reported.

In many Indian cities, hospitals are running out of beds as relatives of the sick crowd jostle for medicines and oxygen cylinders.

“We rushed to multiple hospitals, but were denied admission everywhere,” said the son of an 84-year-old woman who died at home this week after a desperate search for a hospital bed and oxygen in Kolkata, capital of West Bengal state.

The Indian government will open vaccinations to all adults from Saturday. It had previously limited shots to the over-45s and certain other groups. Several states have warned, however, they do not have sufficient vaccine stocks and the expanded rollout is threatened by administrative bickering, confusion over prices and technical glitches on the government’s digital vaccine platform. More than 40 countries have committed to sending India vital medical aid, particularly oxygen amid a severe shortage, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. The supplies include almost 550 oxygen-generating plants, more than 4,000 oxygen concentrators, 10,000 oxygen cylinders as well as 17 cryogenic tankers. Hundreds of thousands of doses of Covid-19 treatment drugs as well as raw materials to produce vaccines were also being sent. “It is an unprecedented situation... many countries have come forward on their own to offer us assistance,” Shringla said.