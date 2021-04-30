close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
April 30, 2021

Two die in separate incidents

April 30, 2021

SUKKUR: Two persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in an accident and a clash in Jacobabad and Tando Allahyar districts on Thursday. Reports said armed man riding a motorcycle shot dead Shahmir, s/o Karimdad Jakhrani, in Jacobabad district and fled. Police shifted the body to a hospital and started a probe into the incident. Separately, a man was killed and five others were injured in a clash between people of Nohani and Mangria clan over a dispute of irrigation water in Tando Allahyar.

