Fri Apr 30, 2021
April 30, 2021

Five children die in different incidents

SUKKUR: As many as five children were killed on Thursday in different incidents including a road accident and after consuming contaminated ice cream.In the road accident, a motorcycle was hit by a truck at the Indus Highway, Khairpur Nathan Shah, killing three people, including two children. The deceased were identified as Jamil (23), Zakir (12) and Sultan Solangi (4). The victims belonged to a nearby village Khatahri. Their bodies were shifted to a local hospital.In another tragic incident, three children died after consuming contaminated ice cream in Mirpurkhas on Thursday. The deceased, all residents of Toorabad, had purchased ice cream from a vendor and immediately fell unconscious afterwards. The children including Fatima, Aqsa and Muhammad Hadi were rushed to a private hospital where they died. Police are conducting investigations into their deaths.

