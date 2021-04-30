Ukraine business delegation to visit Pakistan in June

Islamabad: A 10-member business delegation of Ukraine led by President, Chernihiv Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry has planned to visit Pakistan from June 8-11 to hold B2B meetings with Pakistani counterparts and explore opportunities of business partnerships and bilateral trade promotion.

This was said by Vitalii Zaianchkovskye, deputy head of Mission, Embassy of Ukraine while interacting with the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), said a press release issued here Thursday.

Vitalii Zaianchkovskye said that the delegation would be representing various sectors including agriculture, textiles, leather, chemicals, edible oil etc. and would like to visit various factories in Pakistan in order to explore business collaborations with members of Pakistani business community.

He said that both countries have good potential to cooperate with each in many areas and the purpose of the visit of Ukrainian delegation was to explore all possible new avenues of mutual cooperation between Ukraine and Pakistan.

He further said that a delegation of Sialkot businessmen was also planning to visit Ukraine in near future and emphasized that the frequent exchange of delegations was the best way to identify all untapped areas.