2,866 more senior citizens vaccinated against Covid-19

FAISALABAD: Some 2,866 more senior citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to District Health Officer Dr. Ata-ul-Monam, 42,793 people had been vaccinated so far. He said 32,810 had been given the first dose of the vaccine while 9,983 have been given the second one.

He said the coronavirus vaccine doses were administered to senior citizens at vaccination centres established at Sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Samundari New Building, Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital New Building Tandlianwala and Rural Health Center New Building Khurrianwala. He said the process of monitoring the centres was also going on and record was also being updated on daily basis.