PML-N flays statement of PPP’s Ch Manzoor

LAHORE: President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif belonged to the majority party and was a united opposition leader.

This was stated by PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari in response to Ch Manzoor's statement here on Thursday. She advised Ch Manzoor to first check what his party was doing and what was the policy of Bilawal Zardari.

“PPP is not abiding by its principles. All the parties should respect the issues decided by the PDM forum but unfortunately PPP has lost democracy,” she said. Shahbaz Sharif has not been supported by any one party and is the opposition leader of the entire National Assembly; she said adding Shahbaz Sharif can’t be removed from the slot of opposition leader at the behest of anyone.