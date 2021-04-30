Sit-in continues for recovery of missing persons in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: The relatives of missing persons continued their protest sit-in for the second day on Thursday and asked the government and law enforcing agencies to recover their loved ones and produce them in the courts.

The relatives said that they would continue their protest sit-in until the district administration held talks with them and gave assurance about recovery of their dear and near ones. Speaking at the sit-in held at Ghallanai, the headquarters of Mohmand tribal district, Awami National Party Member Provincial Assembly Nisar Mohmand, Zahid Khan Safi and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Muhammad Arif Haqqani said that the relatives were demanding nothing else but the recovery of their missing siblings and children.

The government and the security agencies, they added, must play their role to recover the missing persons. They said that they should either be released or produced in the courts if they were involved in any criminal activity.

It may be mentioned that the protesters had earlier threatened of staging a protest along with their children and women outside the Ghallanai headquarters if their missing relatives were not recovered.