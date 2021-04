Doors of PDM open for PPP to rejoin: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed on Thursday that the PPP wants to rejoin the alliance, adding that the doors of the alliance are open for the party.

“PPP and ANP’s resignations from the PDM have not been accepted. PPP wants to return to the alliance, but it is being delayed due to deliberation on the condition put forward by us,” said the PDM chief while talking to the media in Islamabad.

Rehman also assured the PPP and ANP that there were no roadblocks for both parties to return to the alliance. He added that if the PPP accepts their stance then they will be ready to accept Yusuf Raza Gilani as the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

The PDM president also claimed that the ANP is also unhappy with the PPP over their decision to seek the votes of Balochistan Awami Party’s senator to elect Gilani in the Senate. “The ANP leadership had to announce its separation from the alliance due to some pressure,” alleged Fazl without identifying who had pressured the party to leave PDM.

“The doors to the alliance for the PPP are open; [it] just have to issue a clarification that we have demanded,” said Fazl. He assured everyone that the alliance was intact and a meeting will be called after Eid, adding that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will lead his party's delegation.

The PDM chief stated that to free the country’s economy, there was a need to bring in political stability. He also dismissed talks about bringing in an in-house change in the Parliament. Answering a question about the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case, Fazl said that President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan had "no moral standing to carry on with their posts."