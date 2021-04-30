PDWP approves 14 projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 14 schemes worth Rs34,141.985 million.

The approval was accorded at the 21st meeting of the PDWP, which was held under the chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir Khan, the additional chief secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through video link.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and departments concerned, said an official communique.

It added that the forum considered 17 schemes pertaining to Local Government, Urban Development, Multi-Sectoral Development, Industries, Higher Education, E&SE, Water, Social Welfare and Home sectors for the uplift of the province. The forum, it maintained, approved 14 schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 34,141.985 million. One revised scheme of PSDP was also cleared by the forum and three schemes were deferred due to deficiencies in project documents/PC-I and were returned to the respective department for rectification.

The approved projects include, F/S for construction of Tehsil Complex at Maidan in Lower Dir; Beautification of Peshawar (Phase-II). Sub-Scheme: Landscaping/Urban forestry plantation at Motorway, N-5,G-T & jamrud road, Ring Road, Detour Road, Center Median and green Belts, Peshawar; Establishment of Operationalization of VC/NC (MA); Kohat Area Development Project (To be funded from 10% Oil and Gas Royalty)Sub-Scheme : Construction of Water channel from Main Canal of Zamir Gul Dam District Kohat to the Adjacent Villages; Clearance of Contractors’ liabilities, Compensation / Arbitration Awards, Court decretal amounts and escalation in FATA. [MA] Sub-Scheme : Improvement and black topping of Shahu Khel Ghiljo Road phase IV Km No. 29 30 and 33, etc.